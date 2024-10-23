Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Shin, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation flight commander and a Republic of Korea Air Force Airman try tube food during a ROKAF Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2024. ROKAF officers were given a tour of the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron where they learned about the U-2 Dragon Lady. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)