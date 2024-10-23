Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour [Image 2 of 6]

    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Shin, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation flight commander and a Republic of Korea Air Force Airman try tube food during a ROKAF Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2024. ROKAF officers were given a tour of the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron where they learned about the U-2 Dragon Lady. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 23:33
    Photo ID: 8717788
    VIRIN: 241021-F-CN389-1075
    Resolution: 4971x3307
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    51MXG

