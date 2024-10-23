Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bryce Hughes, 51st Maintenance Group maintenance operations flight officer in charge, and Capt. Michael Shin, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation flight commander, give a mission brief during a Republic of Korea Air Force Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 21, 2024. Throughout the tour, ROKAF Airmen engaged in demonstrations and discussions with Osan AB personnel, gaining critical knowledge about aircraft maintenance, procedures and logistical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 23:33
    Photo ID: 8717787
    VIRIN: 241021-F-CN389-1012
    Resolution: 4895x3257
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour
    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour
    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour
    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour
    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour
    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    51MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download