Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bryce Hughes, 51st Maintenance Group maintenance operations flight officer in charge, and Capt. Michael Shin, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation flight commander, give a mission brief during a Republic of Korea Air Force Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 21, 2024. Throughout the tour, ROKAF Airmen engaged in demonstrations and discussions with Osan AB personnel, gaining critical knowledge about aircraft maintenance, procedures and logistical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)