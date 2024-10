DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Kevin Bailey, Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center commanding officer, talks with Capt. Franca Jones, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) commander, during the 2024 Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) Director's and Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Commander's Onsite. This event brought together leadership from nine military treatment facilities (MTF) and ten Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) as well as headquarters staff to address overcoming current challenges, advancing warfighter readiness, and delivering extraordinary patient experiences. Leadership from the Region’s Reserve components, NMRC, and the newly established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center also present.