Senior enlisted leaders from across the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) and Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) pose for a photo during the 2024 DHN-PR Director's NMFP Commander's Onsite. This event brought together leadership from nine military treatment facilities (MTF) and ten Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) as well as headquarters staff to address overcoming current challenges, advancing warfighter readiness, and delivering extraordinary patient experiences. Leadership from the Region’s Reserve components, Naval Medical Research Command, and the newly established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center also present.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 18:45
|Photo ID:
|8717529
|VIRIN:
|241018-D-UJ980-1073
|Resolution:
|4009x2673
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support [Image 27 of 27], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support
No keywords found.