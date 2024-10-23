Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support

    DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Agency

    Senior enlisted leaders from across the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) and Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) pose for a photo during the 2024 DHN-PR Director's NMFP Commander's Onsite. This event brought together leadership from nine military treatment facilities (MTF) and ten Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) as well as headquarters staff to address overcoming current challenges, advancing warfighter readiness, and delivering extraordinary patient experiences. Leadership from the Region’s Reserve components, Naval Medical Research Command, and the newly established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center also present.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8717528
    VIRIN: 241018-D-UJ980-1079
    Resolution: 2784x4176
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support
    DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support

    Navy Medicine
    Military Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim

