DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support

Photo By Regena Kowitz | Senior enlisted leaders from across the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) and Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) pose for a photo during the 2024 DHN-PR Director's NMFP Commander's Onsite. This event brought together leadership from nine military treatment facilities (MTF) and ten Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) as well as headquarters staff to address overcoming current challenges, advancing warfighter readiness, and delivering extraordinary patient experiences. Leadership from the Region's Reserve components, Naval Medical Research Command, and the newly established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center also present.

SAN DIEGO – Military medical leaders from across the Pacific Rim gathered in San Diego Oct. 16-18, for a three-day strategic meeting, focusing on the integration of health care delivery and operational medicine for America's warfighters.



The 2024 Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) Director's and Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Commander's Onsite brought together leadership from nine military treatment facilities (MTFs) and ten Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTCs) to address current challenges, advance warfighter readiness, and deliver extraordinary patient experiences. Leadership from the Region’s Reserve components, Naval Medical Research Command, and the newly established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center also present.



"We've experienced significant transformation over the past several years," said Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director and Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander. "We've grown from one of the Defense Health Agency’s markets with two military treatment facilities to a network with nine, while simultaneously supporting Navy Medicine's pivot toward expeditionary readiness. Health care delivery and medical readiness are inseparable, and the Region and the Network are on a journey together to build an integrated system that delivers both world-class care to our beneficiaries and unparalleled operational support to our warfighters."



The conference featured updates on key initiatives shaping the future of military medicine from both DHA and Navy Medicine perspectives, underscoring Valdes’ commitment to cultivating a unified approach to delivering operational readiness and world-class care. The lineup of speakers included:

• Capt. Will Morales, Navy Medicine Enterprise Business Office director, discussed the establishment of the Navy Medicine Enterprise and outlined the FY25 Navy Medicine Campaign Order, outlining to prepare medical forces for high-intensity combat operations, with the goal of delivering agile, trained, and certified medical units to support the Fleet, Marines, and Joint Forces by 2027.

• Capt. Joseph Kotora from the Navy Office of Emergency Medical Services spoke about modernizing emergency medical services and detailed plans to enhance prehospital care, including new paramedic training pipelines for Hospital Corpsmen.

• Capt. Jared Hannum, Southern California’s Navy Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer, gave a high-level brief about Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA), sharing insights about the military’s role in civilian emergency response efforts, especially during crises like the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

• Mr. Tim Richardson, DHN-PR’s assistant director for resource operations, highlighted the value of standardizing business processes to streamline operations and ensure financial compliance, reinforcing the Network's dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality care and support across the Pacific Rim.

• Mr. Josh Stutts, the Network’s legal counsel, provided insight about the legal responsibilities and authorities for the dual-hatted MTF directors, who are also the NMRTC commanding officers, while also discussing legal support for quality assurance and operational clinical services.



Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, senior enlisted leader for both NMFP and DHN-PR, closed out the event by emphasizing the critical role of enlisted personnel in military medical readiness. According to Cantorna, enlisted forces comprise 82% of our medical team, making their development as professionals and leaders key to DHN-PR’s and NMFP’s combined success. He stressed that investing in our people is how we build a combat-ready team prepared to fight and win today.



“At the end of the day, whether we’re DHA or Navy Medicine, our mission is the same,” said Valdes. “Ensuring every patient—active duty, retiree, or family member—receives unparalleled care and that our medical teams are fully trained to respond effectively when duty calls, anytime, anywhere.”



ABOUT US



Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) is one of the Defense Health Agency’s nine networks of hospitals and clinics that deliver high-quality health care to the more than 362,000 TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries we are privileged to serve. The DHN-PR headquarters is located in San Diego, supporting military treatment facilities along the U.S. West Coast and overseas in Guam and Japan.



Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.