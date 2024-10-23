DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna and NMFP Deputy Director Capt. Victor Diaz look on during the 2024 Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) Director's and NMFP Commander's Onsite. This event brought together leadership from nine MTFs and ten NMRTCs as well as headquarters staff to address overcoming current challenges, advancing warfighter readiness, and delivering extraordinary patient experiences. Leadership from the Region’s Reserve components, Naval Medical Research Command, and the newly established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center also present.