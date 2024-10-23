DHN Pacific Rim, NMFP Leaders Gather to Chart Course for Future of Health Care Delivery and Operational Medical Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Joe Kochan, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Reserve Component deputy chief of staff, and Capt. Ryan Phillips, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) chief medical officer, have a lively discussion during a break at the 2024 DHN-PR Director's and NMFP Commander's Onsite. This event brought together leadership from nine military treatment facilities (MTF) and ten Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) as well as headquarters staff to address overcoming current challenges, advancing warfighter readiness, and delivering extraordinary patient experiences. Leadership from the Region’s Reserve components, Naval Medical Research Command, and the newly established Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center also present.