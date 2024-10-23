Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, left, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, Medical Readiness - Bravo command chief, speak at a Town Hall event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. During the town Hall, Ryder and Dunn discussed the DHN priorities, which included quality and safe care, managing fiscal requirements proactively, and optimizing workload within controls. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)