Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, left, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, coins Dana J. McClendon, 1st Medical Support Squadron contract specialist, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. McClendon was recognized for her coordination with the U.S. Air Force Academy Contracting Squadron and the 10th Medical Group for Exercise Mountain Medic. As her group's Contracting Officer Representative, she solely managed 28 contracts valued at $9 million. During the fiscal year closeout, she meticulously completed numerous taskers to ensure the solvency of Medical Group contract expenditures, affecting approximately $4 million in total contracts. Additionally, she served as the subject matter expert for the General Fund Enterprise Business System transition, working closely with the base contracting squadron to coordinate purchase requests. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)