Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, left, Medical Readiness - Bravo command chief, coins Staff Sgt. Jessica Gardner, 3rd Medical Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Public Health, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. Gardner was coined for her efforts in guiding a two-person team in rectifying a two-year deficiency in the Management Internal Control Toolkit, where she identified and instructed 50 Civil Engineer Squadron personnel on 14 disease vectors in five vulnerable locations. Her actions established Space Base Delta 1’s first-ever Vector Surveillance Plan, protecting a population of 9,100 people. Gardner also played a pivotal role in facilitating a short-notice deployment exercise for the 4th Space Operations Command, solely verifying 138 medical readiness items for 23 warfighters, directly contributing to the U.S. Space Force's $30 billion operational readiness and resilience mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)