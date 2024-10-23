U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, Medical Readiness - Bravo command chief, speaks at a Town Hall event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. During the Town Hall, Dunn stressed the importance of providing the right care at the right time, including virtual care, and tailoring services to meet patient needs based on their circumstances. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8717278
|VIRIN:
|241023-X-JC347-1062
|Resolution:
|3771x3771
|Size:
|979.36 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.