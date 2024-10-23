Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB [Image 5 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, speaks at a Town Hall event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. During the Town Hall, Ryder encouraged transparent communication, answered questions, and called for the audience to raise any remaining questions through their leadership for continued dialogue and problem-solving. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

