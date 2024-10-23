U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, speaks at a Town Hall event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. During the Town Hall, Ryder encouraged transparent communication, answered questions, and called for the audience to raise any remaining questions through their leadership for continued dialogue and problem-solving. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8717279
|VIRIN:
|241023-X-JC347-1099
|Resolution:
|3898x3898
|Size:
|746.5 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.