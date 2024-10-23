Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, speaks at a Town Hall event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. During the Town Hall, Ryder encouraged transparent communication, answered questions, and called for the audience to raise any remaining questions through their leadership for continued dialogue and problem-solving. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)