Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, left, coins 2nd Lt. Miguel Almanza, 1st Medical Support Squadron resource management office and command support staff flight commander, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. Almanza was recognized for his exceptional leadership in the fiscal year 2024 closeout. Almanza optimized the manpower program by generating a tracking platform for 533 members, fixing 151 billets, and validating 25 positions to recoup $661,000 and standardize 14 position grades across the Colorado Military Health System. He also led the 21st Medical Group’s efforts to bring contract spending in line with fiscal year 2025 Statement of Operations controls, helping the executive staff achieve budget solvency prior to the start of the fiscal year. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)