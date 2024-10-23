Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB [Image 1 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, left, coins 2nd Lt. Miguel Almanza, 1st Medical Support Squadron resource management office and command support staff flight commander, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 23, 2024. Almanza was recognized for his exceptional leadership in the fiscal year 2024 closeout. Almanza optimized the manpower program by generating a tracking platform for 533 members, fixing 151 billets, and validating 25 positions to recoup $661,000 and standardize 14 position grades across the Colorado Military Health System. He also led the 21st Medical Group’s efforts to bring contract spending in line with fiscal year 2025 Statement of Operations controls, helping the executive staff achieve budget solvency prior to the start of the fiscal year. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    This work, Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn host Town Hall at Peterson SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town Hall
    Airman
    21st MDG
    SBD 1
    Gen. Ryder
    CMSgt. Dunn

