JBAB welcomes new honorary commanders

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Command Chief, leads the Honorary Commanders’ Commitment during the 11th Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, Oct. 4, 2024, at the base’s Bolling Club in Washington, D.C. The Honorary Commander Program is designed to foster relationships with local community leaders and provide greater understanding of the 11th Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christie R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 15:13
|Photo ID:
|8717015
|VIRIN:
|241004-O-BW348-4568
|Resolution:
|5998x3991
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
