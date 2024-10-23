JBAB welcomes new honorary commanders

U.S. Air Force Col. Kelli Moon, commander of the 11th Operations Group, poses with new honorary commander Ted Towne, chief financial officer for the Washington Nationals, during the 11th Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, Oct. 4, 2024, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. The Honorary Commander Program is designed to foster relationships with local community leaders and provide greater understanding of the 11th Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christie R. Smith)
