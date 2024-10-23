JBAB welcomes new honorary commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Welth Cooper, 11th Contracting Squadron flight chief, poses with new honorary commander Carl Brown, director of the Howard University Small Business Development Center, during the 11th Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, Oct. 4, 2024, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. The 11th Wing Honorary Commander Program pairs commanders and civic leaders to strengthen the bond between the base and the community through the exchange of ideas, increased understanding of the armed forces and advocacy for mutually beneficial initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christie R. Smith)