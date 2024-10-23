JBAB welcomes new honorary commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, addresses military leaders and honorary commanders at the 11th Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, Oct. 4, 2024, at the base’s Bolling Club in Washington, D.C. The 11th Wing Honorary Commander Program pairs commanders and civic leaders to strengthen the bond between the base and the community through the exchange of ideas, increased understanding of the armed forces and advocacy for mutually beneficial initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christie R. Smith)