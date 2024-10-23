JBAB welcomes new honorary commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, 11th Wing and JBAB Command Chief, pose with new honorary commander Charlette Woodard, director of veterans affairs for the Washington, D.C. mayor’s office, during the 11th Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, Oct. 4, 2024, at the base’s Bolling Club in Washington, D.C. The Honorary Commander Program is an Air Force initiative developed to encourage an exchange of ideas, share experiences and foster friendships between key members of the local civilian and military communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christie R. Smith)