U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Mask, commander of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, poses with new honorary commander representative Natalie Garbosa, Washington Spirit fan experience and promotions coordinator, during the 11th Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, Oct. 4, 2024, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. The Honorary Commander Program is an Air Force initiative developed to encourage an exchange of ideas, share experiences and foster friendships between key members of the local civilian and military communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christie R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 15:13
|Photo ID:
|8717013
|VIRIN:
|241004-O-BW348-7354
|Resolution:
|5661x3767
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB welcomes new honorary commanders [Image 6 of 6], by Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.