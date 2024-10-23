Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Guatemalan Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz sign a Cooperative Situational Information Integration (CSII) agreement that renews an original agreement signed in 2014 in Guatemala Oct. 23. CSII allows nations to securely share air, maritime, and land tracks in near real-time, and strengthen and enhance collaborative efforts to counter illicit trafficking, disaster response, and monitoring of territorial fishing waters. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Guatemala)