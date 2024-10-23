Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Guatemalan Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz sign U.S.-Guatemala letter of request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide expertise and technical assistance to help accelerate Guatemala’s modernization of the Port of Queztal. The signing took place in Guatemala Oct. 23. The modernization effort aims to bolster the nation’s economy and strengthen port security. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Guatemala)