Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala

Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Guatemalan Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz pose for photos during a ceremony in Guatemala Oct. 23 where the U.S. donated $12.8 million of equipment to the Guatemalan armed forces to help strengthen the nation’s security and counter-illicit trafficking efforts. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Guatemala)