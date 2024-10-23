Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala [Image 2 of 8]

    GUATEMALA

    10.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Guatemalan Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz pose for photos during a ceremony in Guatemala Oct. 23 where the U.S. donated $12.8 million of equipment to the Guatemalan armed forces to help strengthen the nation’s security and counter-illicit trafficking efforts. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Guatemala)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 13:56
    Location: GT
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gen. Richardson meets with leaders in Guatemala

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    U.S. Southern Command
    Laura Richardson
    Bernardo Arévalo
    Henry David Saenz
    Hermelindo Choz Soc

