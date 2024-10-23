Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala [Image 8 of 8]

    Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala

    GUATEMALA

    10.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo talks with Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), during a meeting between the leaders in Guatemala Oct. 23. The meeting, which included senior officials from both nations, focused on deepening the U.S.-Guatemala security partnership and cooperation to strengthen regional security and combat transnational criminal organizations. (Photo courtesy of Casa Presidencial, Guatemala)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8716847
    VIRIN: 241023-A-BS728-1008
    Resolution: 1600x1112
    Size: 164.45 KB
    Location: GT
    This work, Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    U.S. Southern Command
    Laura Richardson
    Bernardo Arévalo
    Henry David Saenz
    Hermelindo Choz Soc

