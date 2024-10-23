Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo talks with Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), during a meeting between the leaders in Guatemala Oct. 23. The meeting, which included senior officials from both nations, focused on deepening the U.S.-Guatemala security partnership and cooperation to strengthen regional security and combat transnational criminal organizations. (Photo courtesy of Casa Presidencial, Guatemala)