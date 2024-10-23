Gen. Richardson visits Guatemala

Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Guatemalan Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz and Chief of the Guatemalan National Defense Brig. Gen. Hermelindo Choz Soc, pose of a photo in Guatemala Oct. 23. The leaders met to discuss cooperation in efforts to counter illicit traffickers, bolster cyber security and advance protection of human rights. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Guatemala)
Gen. Richardson meets with leaders in Guatemala
