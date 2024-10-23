Gen. Richardson meets with leaders in Guatemala

Courtesy Photo | Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo talks with Army Gen. Laura Richardson,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo talks with Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), during a meeting between the leaders in Guatemala Oct. 23. The meeting, which included senior officials from both nations, focused on deepening the U.S.-Guatemala security partnership and cooperation to strengthen regional security and combat transnational criminal organizations. (Photo courtesy of Casa Presidencial, Guatemala) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI (Oct. 24, 2024) — Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), met with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and senior defense leaders during an official visit to Guatemala Oct. 22-24.



In addition to the general, the U.S. contingent included Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, Daniel Erikson, and SOUTHCOM Military Deputy Commander, Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey.



Richardson’s meeting with President Arévalo Oct. 23 focused on deepening the U.S.-Guatemala security partnership and reaffirming the commitment to work together to combat transnational criminal organizations. The general previously met with the president during a visit in April.



Richardson also met with Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz and Chief of the Guatemalan National Defense Brig. Gen. Hermelindo Choz Soc to discuss cooperation in efforts to counter illicit traffickers, bolster cyber security and advance protection of human rights.



The general joined Minister Saenz and senior Guatemalan military leaders as the U.S. donated equipment to the Guatemalan armed forces to help strengthen the nation’s security and counter-illicit trafficking efforts. The donation, valued at $12.8 million, includes parts for vehicles, boats and aircraft, communication equipment, and personal protection gear.



Later on Oct. 23, Richardson and Saenz signed a Cooperative Situational Information Integration (CSII) agreement that renews an original agreement signed in 2014. CSII allows nations to securely share air, maritime, and land tracks in near real-time, and strengthen and enhance collaborative efforts to counter illicit trafficking, disaster response, and monitoring of territorial fishing waters.



Both leaders also signed a U.S.-Guatemala letter of request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide expertise and technical assistance to help accelerate Guatemala’s modernization of the Port of Queztal. The modernization effort aims to bolster the nation’s economy and strengthen port security.



Guatemala is an important partner in efforts to contribute to regional security. The U.S. is committed to working with Guatemala to combat transnational criminal organizations and bolster regional security.



Security cooperation between the U.S. and Guatemala focuses on shared interests including combating transnational criminal organizations and other malign actors; disaster preparedness; cyber security; promoting respect for human rights; and the expanded integration of women in security, peace, and defense missions.