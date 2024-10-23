Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combat rescue officer candidates perform flutter kicks on the edge of a pool during the CRO Phase II screening process in Tucson, Arizona, Oct. 21, 2024. During this portion of the screening, applicants performed the exercise while dealing with simulated waves crashing over them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)