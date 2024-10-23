Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024

    Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    A Combat rescue officer candidate breaks the surface of the water during the CRO Phase II screening process in Tucson, Arizona, Oct. 21, 2024. CRO Phase II put applicants through rigorous physical and mental tests to ensure those who moved on to combat rescue officer training were capable of leading a team in high-stress environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8716638
    VIRIN: 241021-F-NC910-2332
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Rescue
    screening
    Combat rescue officer
    CRO
    CRO Phase II

