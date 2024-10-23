Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Combat rescue officer candidate breaks the surface of the water during the CRO Phase II screening process in Tucson, Arizona, Oct. 21, 2024. CRO Phase II put applicants through rigorous physical and mental tests to ensure those who moved on to combat rescue officer training were capable of leading a team in high-stress environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)