Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combat rescue officer candidates fireman carry their teammates during the CRO Phase II screening process at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 21, 2024. Upon completion of CRO Phase II, those who were selected moved on to the combat rescue officer training pipeline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)