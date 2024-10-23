Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    Combat rescue officer candidates perform flutter kicks on the edge of a pool during the CRO Phase II screening process in Tucson, Arizona, Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants were tested on their ability to lead a team while dealing with high levels of stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8716633
    VIRIN: 241021-F-NC910-1886
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 745.88 KB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
