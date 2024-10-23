Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024 [Image 1 of 12]

    Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    Combat rescue officer candidates perform log rolls during the CRO Phase II screening process at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 21, 2024. CRO Phase II tested applicants’ abilities to effectively adapt, overcome and endure high stress environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    This work, Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue
    screening
    Combat rescue officer
    CRO
    CRO Phase II

