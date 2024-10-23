Combat Rescue Officer Phase II - 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Combat rescue officer candidate swims during the CRO Phase II screening process in Tucson, Arizona, Oct. 21, 2024. CRO Phase II screening process is one of many steps to becoming a combat rescue officer, responsible for organizing and strategizing casualty recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)