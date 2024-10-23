Members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association take a group photo with service members at main deck of the U.S. Army Logistic Support Vessel 7, Ssgt. Robert T. Kuroda, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, October 23, 2024. The main deck of a Logistic Support Vessel (LSV) is primarily used for cargo operations and designed to handle the loading, unloading, and transportation of various types of military equipment and supplies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations
