    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations. [Image 7 of 7]

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association take a group photo with service members at main deck of the U.S. Army Logistic Support Vessel 7, Ssgt. Robert T. Kuroda, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, October 23, 2024. The main deck of a Logistic Support Vessel (LSV) is primarily used for cargo operations and designed to handle the loading, unloading, and transportation of various types of military equipment and supplies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8715891
    VIRIN: 241023-A-PE084-1007
    Resolution: 5611x3741
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations. [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations

    #USARPAC
    #USARMY
    #DOCA
    #Indopacom

