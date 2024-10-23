DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | Members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association take a group photo with...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | Members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association take a group photo with service members at main deck of the U.S. Army Logistic Support Vessel 7, Ssgt. Robert T. Kuroda, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, October 23, 2024. The main deck of a Logistic Support Vessel (LSV) is primarily used for cargo operations and designed to handle the loading, unloading, and transportation of various types of military equipment and supplies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor) see less | View Image Page

Fort Shafter, Hawaii - Members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association (DOCA) toured the General Frederick Wayne Command Center at Fort Shafter Army Base October 23, 2025. The tour featured various demonstrations and experiences, providing an in-depth look at the history, capabilities, and challenges faced by the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC). These insights offered a comprehensive understanding of how USARPAC is actively engaged in addressing defense-related challenges.



During the tour, guests received valuable insights on the strategic importance of operations in the Indo-Pacific region. and a guided tour of the Army's Logistics Support Vessel SSGT. Robert T. Kuroda at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. This vessel is one of the Army’s eight LSVs, constructed for the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM).



One of the highlights for visiting educators also included an overview of the United Service Organizations (USO) where educators learned of history of the USO mission to serve and support the men and women in the U.S. military and their families as they perform their duties around the world.



When joining the military, recruits receive more than just a paycheck. Military installations such as Fort Shafter offer a range of support services, including a USO facility that provides soldiers with a place to bond and relax. These facilities help foster camaraderie and offer a sense of community, enhancing the overall well-being and morale of service members. Additionally, the USO provides various recreational activities and resources, contributing to a supportive environment for soldiers away from home.



Juliet Bucayu-Domingo, the Area Director for USO Hawaii, provided oversight of USO operations across Hawaii and highlighted the impacts the USO has on soldiers. She emphasized the importance of the USO's support in enhancing the well-being and morale of service members, ensuring they feel connected and valued throughout their service.



"We have 12 employees for USO Hawaii covering the entire state with a core of roughly 200 active volunteers, so we're small but mighty," said Domingo. "We have about 110 to 120 soldiers daily breaking bread, having camaraderie, and really having the opportunity to engage with each other. Having face-to-face conversations in this day and age, when technology has really been the primary form of communication, is just incredible."



Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, the USARPAC Chief of staff addressed the members of DOCA during their tour.



He emphasized the importance of the Army’s national defense strategy to tackle global challenges. He highlighted the threats from Russia's military and cyber activities, China's military expansion, and ongoing conflicts and terrorism in the Middle East. He underscored the need for a strong, adaptable strategy to protect national interests and ensure security ultimately highlighting the USARPAC commanding general, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, goal of preventing war.



“We do not want war; we want to deter and prevent it,” Bartholomees said. “All of our activities and everything we do in support of our combatant command as a joint force is to do just that.”



The army continues to focus on training with joint and multi-national partners through exercises like JPMRC which utilize land forces to enhance the readiness and interoperability of the U.S and allied forces providing realistic training environments that simulate complex operational scenarios, allowing forces to practice and refine their skills in a controlled yet challenging setting. This ensures land forces are prepared for a wide range of missions and can effectively work together with international partners.



“Japan, the Philippines, our partners in Taiwan are really concerned about their national sovereignty and how they protect it,” said Bartholomees. “The reality is they have to use their land forces to do that and so we are helping them to think through that. Because defensive islands and defensive nations is a real problem.”



Following their brief, educators were provided a tour of the Army's Logistics Support Vessel, showcasing its history, capabilities, and operations. They had the opportunity to see firsthand how the vessel supports military logistics, including the transportation of equipment and supplies. The tour also highlighted the vessel's role in various missions and its importance in maintaining operational readiness.



After visiting the different bases, the group gained a comprehensive understanding of the educational and training programs available to Army service members. This experience provided valuable insights into the methodologies and strategies employed to enhance the skills and readiness of military personnel.



Retired Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Bruce E. Burda, former commander of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing and Director of the Air Component Coordination Element at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, now the executive president of the DOCA, expressed a newfound appreciation for the U.S. Army's mission in the Indo-Pacific region. He acknowledged the unique challenges faced within the Pacific domain of operations, highlighting the importance of inter-service collaboration and understanding.



His observation of the logistic support vehicles capabilities provided valuable insights into the logistical capabilities and innovations that support the Army's operations.



"Going out and seeing one of the logistic support vessels was terrific, and we learned a lot more about the mission of the Army that supports large logistic transportation needs," said Burda. "Part of our mission is to continue sharing what we learned with our civic and business communities around the country. Our visit today provided outstanding information and experiences that our members who attended will be able to share across the country so other people who didn’t have this opportunity can gain some of the same knowledge and understanding."