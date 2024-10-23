Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations. [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, the USARPAC Chief of staff addressed the members of DOCA questions and concerns about strategies and operations during their tour of the Frederick Wayne Command Center at Fort Shafter Army Base October 23, 2024. The meeting provided a deeper understanding of USARPAC's role and the complexities involved in military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8715883
    VIRIN: 241023-A-PE084-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations. [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.
    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.
    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.
    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.
    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.
    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.
    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #USARMY
    #DOCA
    #Indopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download