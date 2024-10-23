DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, the USARPAC Chief of staff addressed the members of DOCA questions and concerns about strategies and operations during their tour of the Frederick Wayne Command Center at Fort Shafter Army Base October 23, 2024. The meeting provided a deeper understanding of USARPAC's role and the complexities involved in military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)