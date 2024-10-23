DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, Kyle Nicholas, a 880 marine deck officer, first mate, assigned to the U.S. Army Logistic Support Vessel 7, Ssgt. Robert T. Kuroda, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, provided a tour of the bridge of the LSV October 23, 2024. The bridge controls where the ship's navigation and operations are managed. It's equipped with various instruments and controls that allow the crew to steer the vessel, monitor its systems, and communicate with other ships and shore facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)