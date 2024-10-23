U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, Kyle Nicholas, a 880 marine deck officer, first mate, assigned to the U.S. Army Logistic Support Vessel 7, Ssgt. Robert T. Kuroda, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, provided a tour of the bridge of the LSV October 23, 2024. The bridge controls where the ship's navigation and operations are managed. It's equipped with various instruments and controls that allow the crew to steer the vessel, monitor its systems, and communicate with other ships and shore facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 04:15
|Photo ID:
|8715887
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-PE084-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations. [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations
No keywords found.