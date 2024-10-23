Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations. [Image 6 of 7]

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, Kyle Nicholas, a 880 marine deck officer, first mate, assigned to the U.S. Army Logistic Support Vessel 7, Ssgt. Robert T. Kuroda, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, provided a tour of the bridge of the LSV October 23, 2024. The bridge controls where the ship's navigation and operations are managed. It's equipped with various instruments and controls that allow the crew to steer the vessel, monitor its systems, and communicate with other ships and shore facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8715887
    VIRIN: 241023-A-PE084-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations

    #USARPAC
    #USARMY
    #DOCA
    #Indopacom

