DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

U.S. Army Maj. Shank K. Smith, an operations officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Special Troops Battalion, greets members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association to welcome them to the U.S. Army Vessel Ssgt. Robert T. Kuroda on October 23, 2024. During the visit, Major Smith provides an overview of the vessel’s capabilities and the critical role it plays in supporting logistical operations within the theater. The members of DOCA have the opportunity to tour the vessel, interact with the crew, and gain a firsthand understanding of the complexities involved in sustaining military operations in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)