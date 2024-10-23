DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association take a group photo at the United Service Organization, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on October 23, 2024. During their visit, members learn about the history and unique opportunities the USO provides to U.S. military personnel gaining a deeper appreciation for the support and services that the USO offers, while enhancing their understanding of its vital role in boosting the morale and welfare of military members and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)