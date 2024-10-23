Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations. [Image 4 of 7]

    DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association take a group photo at the United Service Organization, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on October 23, 2024. During their visit, members learn about the history and unique opportunities the USO provides to U.S. military personnel gaining a deeper appreciation for the support and services that the USO offers, while enhancing their understanding of its vital role in boosting the morale and welfare of military members and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOCA Members Gain In-Depth Insights of Indo-Pacific Operations. [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #USARMY
    #DOCA
    #Indopacom

