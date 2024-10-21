Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen [Image 18 of 22]

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    A security forces trainee from the 343rd Training Squadron defends a forward operating base from opposing forces at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct.10, 2024. Camp Bullis provides training during a basic course to teach future security forces defenders to shoot, move and communicate through tactical environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8712539
    VIRIN: 241010-F-BC297-1166
    Resolution: 5266x3504
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    20 AF
    Mighty Ninety

