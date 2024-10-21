CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 20th Air Force command chief, recieves a briefing about what trainees at the 343rd Training Squadron endure during their time at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024. Taylor visited the 37th Training Wing to speak with Airmen who have just graduated U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training and who have recieved a 20 AF Missile Wing base assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)