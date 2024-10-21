Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen

    CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 20th Air Force command chief, gives a speech to 343rd Training Squadron trainees at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024. Taylor visited the 343 TRS to speak with Airmen who have just graduated U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training and who have recieved a 20 AF Missile Wing base assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 18:18
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

