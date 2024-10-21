CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 20th Air Force command chief, gives a speech to 343rd Training Squadron trainees at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024. Taylor visited the 343 TRS to speak with Airmen who have just graduated U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training and who have recieved a 20 AF Missile Wing base assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 18:18
Photo ID:
|8712543
VIRIN:
|241010-F-BC297-1190
Resolution:
|6048x4024
Size:
|2.06 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
