CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen

A security forces trainee from the 343rd Training Squadron defends a forward operating base from opposing forces at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct.10, 2024. Camp Bullis provides future security forces defenders the oppurtunity to learn how to shoot, move and communicate through tactical environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8712538
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-BC297-1162
|Resolution:
|2677x4024
|Size:
|890.27 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
