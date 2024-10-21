CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 20th Air Force command chief, gives a speech to 343rd Training Squadron trainees at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024. Taylor visited the 343 TRS to speak with Airmen who have just graduated U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training and who have recieved a 20 AF Missile Wing base assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)