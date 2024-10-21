CMSgt's meet with future 20 AF Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A security forces trainee from the 343rd Training Squadron defends a forward operating base from opposing forces at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024. Camp Bullis provides training during a basic course to teach future security forces defenders to shoot, move and communicate through tactical environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)