    Keen Sword 25 | 3/12 Marines arrive in JASDF Kenebetsu Air Base [Image 3 of 15]

    Keen Sword 25 | 3/12 Marines arrive in JASDF Kenebetsu Air Base

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, transport an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in a KC-130J Super Hercules in preparation for Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    This work, Keen Sword 25 | 3/12 Marines arrive in JASDF Kenebetsu Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    JSDF
    KeenSword
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow

