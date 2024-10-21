Keen Sword 25 | 3/12 Marines arrive in JASDF Kenebetsu Air Base

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, unload an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from a KC-130J Super Hercules in preparation for Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|10.17.2024
|10.21.2024 22:36
|8710358
|241018-M-AO948-1223
|6931x4623
|11.52 MB
|JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|1
|0
