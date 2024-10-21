Keen Sword 25 | 3/12 Marines arrive in JASDF Kenebetsu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, disembark from a KC-130J Super Hercules in preparation for Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)