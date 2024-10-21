U.S. Marines Participate in Keen Sword 25

Photo By Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye | U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye | U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, transport an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in a KC-130J Super Hercules in preparation for Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP S. D. BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan - III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines and Sailors will participate in exercise Keen Sword 25, a joint-bilateral biennial exercise, alongside the Japan Self-Defense Force from October 23 through November 1, 2024, throughout Japan.



Keen Sword 25 is a field training exercise designed to enhance U.S.-Japan readiness and interoperability while strengthening the bilateral relationship and showcasing U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the region.



The exercise demonstrates and advances U.S.-Japan interoperability, validates force posture, and reinforces solidarity of the U.S.-Japan alliance by exercising the most modern equipment and procedures under realistic conditions. Approximately 900 Marines and Sailors from across III MEF will participate.



“III MEF is committed to conducting realistic exercises with our allies and partners, and we will continue to deploy and train alongside partner forces in exercises like Keen Sword,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the III MEF commanding general. “The U.S.-Japan Alliance has served as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the world for over seven decades and has never been stronger.



III MEF contributions to this iteration of Keen Sword will include a bilateral amphibious assault with the JSDF Amphibious Raid Deployment Brigade, humanitarian aid and disaster relief training, a forward arming and refueling point, live-fire training, and additional bilateral events and subject matter expert exchanges.



Live-fire exercises, like Keen Sword, are one of the most valuable ways for our forces to train in their craft and validate the ability to defend U.S. allies and partners as a vital part of our mission. Conducting training in different locations across the region allows the U.S. military to continue to learn and improve their proficiency to support a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.



All participating units, to include participants from the Australian Defence Force and Canadian Armed Forces, will train in a comprehensive scenario designed to exercise the critical capabilities required to support the defense of Japan and to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region.



The KS25 scenario has no connection to existing regional events, nor is it directed at any single nation. Originating in 1986, this training between the United States and Japan has been a routine, recurring event to bolster the U.S.-Japan Alliance.



The U.S.-Japan alliance remains a cornerstone of regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. Keen Sword provides realistic, relevant training that increases the U.S. and Japan’s abilities to plan, communicate, and conduct complex multi-domain operations.



Questions regarding JSDF training and personnel should be referred to Japan Joint Staff Office.

Questions regarding Keen Sword 25 should be directed to the Combined Joint Information Bureau at indopacom.yokota.usfj.mbx.j021@mail.mil.



Questions regarding III MEF participation should be directed to IIIMEFMedia@usmc.mil.





米海兵隊、キーン・ソード25に参加



海兵隊基地キャンプバトラー（沖縄県） - 第三海兵遠征軍の海兵隊員・海軍兵は、2024年10月23日から11月1日まで、日本各地で自衛隊とともに2年に1度の日米共同総合演習「キーン・ソード25」に参加します。

キーン・ソード25は、日米の即応性と相互運用性を高めるとともに、二国間関係を強化し、地域の同盟国やパートナーの安全保障上の利益を支援する米国の決意を示すことを目的とした実地訓練です。



この訓練は、現実的な条件下で最新の装備と手順を行使することにより、日米の相互運用性を実証し、前進させ、戦力態勢を検証し、日米同盟の連帯を強化するものです。第三海兵遠征軍全体から約900人の海兵隊員と海軍兵が参加します。



「第三海兵遠征軍は同盟国やパートナーと共に現実的な演習を実施することにコミットしており、キーン・ソードのような演習で同志国と共に派遣・訓練を続けていきます」と第三海兵遠征軍司令官ロジャー・B・ターナー中将は述べました。「日米同盟は70年以上にわたり、インド太平洋地域と世界全体の平和、安全、繁栄の礎石として機能しており、かつてないほど強固なものとなっています。」



今回のキーン・ソードにおける第三海兵遠征軍の役割には、自衛隊水陸機動団との二国間水陸両用攻撃、人道支援・災害救援訓練、前方武装・給油地点、実弾射撃訓練、その他の二国間行事や専門家交流などが含まれます。

キーン・ソードのような実動演習は、米軍がその技術を訓練し、米国の同盟国やパートナーを防衛する能力を検証する最も貴重な方法の一つであり、私たちの任務の重要な一部です。地域のさまざまな場所で訓練を実施することで、米軍は自由で開かれたインド太平洋を支援するために学び続け、熟練度を向上させることが出来ます。



オーストラリア軍とカナダ軍からの参加部隊を含むすべての参加部隊は、日本の防衛を支援し、インド太平洋地域における危機や有事に対応するために必要な重要能力を訓練するために設計された包括的なシナリオで訓練を行います。



キーン・ソード25のシナリオは、既存の地域的な出来事との関連性はなく、また特定の国に向けられたものでもではありません。1986年に始まったこの日米間の訓練は、日米同盟を強化するために繰り返し行われてきました。

日米同盟は、インド太平洋地域における地域の平和と安全の礎であり続けています。キーン・ソードは、複雑な複合領域作戦を計画、伝達、実施する日米の能力を高める、現実的で適切な訓練を提供します。





自衛隊の訓練や隊員に関する質問は、統合幕僚監部にお問い合わせ下さい。

キーン・ソード25に関する質問は、共同総合情報局、下記の連絡先までお問い合わせください。

indopacom.yokota.usfj.mbx.j021@mail.mil



第三海兵遠征軍の演習参加に関する質問は下記の連絡先までお問い合わせください。

IIIMEFMedia@usmc.mil