Keen Sword 25 | 3/12 Marines arrive in JASDF Kenebetsu Air Base

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Reyn Kahalewai, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, provides visual oversight of an M142 HIMARS movement in preparation for Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Kahalewai is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)