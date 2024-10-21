U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Reyn Kahalewai, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, provides visual oversight of an M142 HIMARS movement in preparation for Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Kahalewai is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 22:36
|Photo ID:
|8710362
|VIRIN:
|241018-M-AO948-1247
|Resolution:
|7742x5164
|Size:
|13.65 MB
|Location:
|JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Sword 25 | 3/12 Marines arrive in JASDF Kenebetsu Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.