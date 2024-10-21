Keen Sword 25 | 3/12 Marines arrive in JASDF Kenebetsu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alejandro Quintero Jr., a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, operates an M142 HIMARS in preparation for Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self –Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)